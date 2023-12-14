IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump in 2019 says markets will crash under Biden; Markets in 2023 hit all-time high

Morning Joe

Trump in 2019 says markets will crash under Biden; Markets in 2023 hit all-time high

In 2019, Donald Trump predicted stock markets would crash under a Biden presidency. Yet, the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped to a record Wednesday as the Federal Reserve signaled it would cut rates several times next year. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Dec. 14, 2023

    Trump in 2019 says markets will crash under Biden; Markets in 2023 hit all-time high

