IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Wake up with Morning Joe: Now available to watch live on Peacock

  • Now Playing

    Trump immediately begins fundraising off his indictment

    02:45
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: These are very perilous times; there is so much at stake

    02:43

  • Lessons from around the globe in 'Teachers' book

    05:56

  • How AR-15 bullets impact the human body

    04:44

  • Sheryl Crow: Moms and dads in Tennessee want sensible legislation

    12:31

  • 'Stay curious, be creative' and more leadership traits

    06:46

  • Bipartisan opposition to banning TikTok emerges on Capitol Hill

    03:38

  • Michael Schmidt: It's rich Trump is claiming government is being weaponized against him

    06:56

  • Legendary Broadway show gets 25th anniversary performance

    08:05

  • Red flag laws can help save lives, says former U.S. attorney

    11:10

  • MLB season kicks off Thursday

    04:53

  • Speaker McCarthy refuses to answer questions about mass shooting

    00:50

  • Is it already too late to challenge Trump?

    09:15

  • Most GOP voters don't think criminal charges should disqualify Trump from running

    05:31

  • Several casualties reported after two Army Blackhawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

    00:29

  • Why DeSantis 'really stepped in it' on abortion issue

    09:30

  • Joe: Republicans are so worried about drag shows, but they're alright with AR-15s all over

    10:47

  • How George W. Bush saved millions of lives in Africa

    09:46

  • Laws won't prevent all deaths, but the job is to mitigate, says House member

    09:37

  • Rep. Torres: 'Outrageous' that gun violence is the price to pay for freedom

    03:39

Morning Joe

Trump immediately begins fundraising off his indictment

02:45

A grand jury in New York City voted Thursday to indict Donald Trump — the first time a former U.S. president has faced criminal charges, and Trump immediately began fundraising.March 31, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump immediately begins fundraising off his indictment

    02:45
  • UP NEXT

    Joe: These are very perilous times; there is so much at stake

    02:43

  • Lessons from around the globe in 'Teachers' book

    05:56

  • How AR-15 bullets impact the human body

    04:44

  • Sheryl Crow: Moms and dads in Tennessee want sensible legislation

    12:31

  • 'Stay curious, be creative' and more leadership traits

    06:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All