    Trump honors Diamond at memorial service but says he doesn't know Silk

Morning Joe

Trump honors Diamond at memorial service but says he doesn't know Silk

07:18

During a memorial service for conservative vlogger Lynette 'Diamond' Hardaway, who died earlier this month at the age of 51, former President Trump paid tribute to Diamond but said he didn't know 'Silk,' the sister and of Hardaway and the other half of the 'Diamond and Silk' duo.Jan. 23, 2023

    Trump honors Diamond at memorial service but says he doesn't know Silk

