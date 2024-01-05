IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump holds dominant lead in GOP primary, with 62% voter support

    06:08
  • UP NEXT

    Voter calls out Ron DeSantis for 'going soft' on Trump

    04:29

  • Bipartisan Senate group meets on border security

    03:06

  • Plane engulfed in flames at Japan airport

    00:48

  • House GOP seeks White House docs on Hunter Biden

    04:29

  • Trump: 'Doing my duty' by claiming election rigged

    00:48

  • Hostage talks stall after Hamas demands ceasefire

    06:25

  • Dems seek to restrain new immigration powers, fearing abuse by Trump

    06:14

  • Senators to return to Capitol Monday amid immigration reform deal negotiations

    06:08

  • 49 percent disapprove of Biden impeachment inquiry

    06:34

  • Seasonal flu activity increasing across the country

    03:42

  • Kevin McCarthy says Trump needs to stop focusing on retribution

    01:08

  • House GOP unveils resolution to formally authorize Biden impeachment inquiry

    04:10

  • Israeli troops expand operation into southern Gaza

    04:43

  • Is tonight a make-or-break debate for Chris Christie?

    01:47

  • GOP debate stage shrinks to four candidates

    05:18

  • GOP's small House majority risks getting smaller after Santos

    02:09

  • Rep. George Santos to face expulsion vote on Friday

    02:06

  • Koch-backed network endorses Nikki Haley in Republican primary

    04:59

  • Trump again threatens to repeal Obamacare

    01:04

Morning Joe

Trump holds dominant lead in GOP primary, with 62% voter support

06:08

Recent USA Today and Suffolk University polling reveals Donald Trump's dominant lead in the Republican primary, with 62% GOP voter support— with Nikki Haley, at 13%, and Ron DeSantis, at 10%, follow significantly behind. Semafor's Dave Weigel joins Way Too Early to discusses the impact of Super Tuesday and key Senate races on the upcoming election. Weigel notes Trump's strength in Iowa and New Hampshire, and the challenges his rivals face, especially in the South Carolina primary. While efforts to write in Biden in New Hampshire's primary are gaining traction, reflecting a strategy to swiftly conclude the primary season.Jan. 5, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Trump holds dominant lead in GOP primary, with 62% voter support

    06:08
  • UP NEXT

    Voter calls out Ron DeSantis for 'going soft' on Trump

    04:29

  • Bipartisan Senate group meets on border security

    03:06

  • Plane engulfed in flames at Japan airport

    00:48

  • House GOP seeks White House docs on Hunter Biden

    04:29

  • Trump: 'Doing my duty' by claiming election rigged

    00:48

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All