Trump holds dominant lead in GOP primary, with 62% voter support

Recent USA Today and Suffolk University polling reveals Donald Trump's dominant lead in the Republican primary, with 62% GOP voter support— with Nikki Haley, at 13%, and Ron DeSantis, at 10%, follow significantly behind. Semafor's Dave Weigel joins Way Too Early to discusses the impact of Super Tuesday and key Senate races on the upcoming election. Weigel notes Trump's strength in Iowa and New Hampshire, and the challenges his rivals face, especially in the South Carolina primary. While efforts to write in Biden in New Hampshire's primary are gaining traction, reflecting a strategy to swiftly conclude the primary season.Jan. 5, 2024