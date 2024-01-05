Trump holds dominant lead in GOP primary, with 62% voter support

- Now Playing
Trump holds dominant lead in GOP primary, with 62% voter support06:08
- UP NEXT
Voter calls out Ron DeSantis for 'going soft' on Trump04:29
Bipartisan Senate group meets on border security03:06
Plane engulfed in flames at Japan airport00:48
House GOP seeks White House docs on Hunter Biden04:29
Trump: 'Doing my duty' by claiming election rigged00:48
Hostage talks stall after Hamas demands ceasefire06:25
Dems seek to restrain new immigration powers, fearing abuse by Trump06:14
Senators to return to Capitol Monday amid immigration reform deal negotiations06:08
49 percent disapprove of Biden impeachment inquiry06:34
Seasonal flu activity increasing across the country03:42
Kevin McCarthy says Trump needs to stop focusing on retribution01:08
House GOP unveils resolution to formally authorize Biden impeachment inquiry04:10
Israeli troops expand operation into southern Gaza04:43
Is tonight a make-or-break debate for Chris Christie?01:47
GOP debate stage shrinks to four candidates05:18
GOP's small House majority risks getting smaller after Santos02:09
Rep. George Santos to face expulsion vote on Friday02:06
Koch-backed network endorses Nikki Haley in Republican primary04:59
Trump again threatens to repeal Obamacare01:04
- Now Playing
Trump holds dominant lead in GOP primary, with 62% voter support06:08
- UP NEXT
Voter calls out Ron DeSantis for 'going soft' on Trump04:29
Bipartisan Senate group meets on border security03:06
Plane engulfed in flames at Japan airport00:48
House GOP seeks White House docs on Hunter Biden04:29
Trump: 'Doing my duty' by claiming election rigged00:48
Play All