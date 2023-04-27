IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • A majority of voters don't want Trump back in office, polling shows

    10:51

  • Sen. Coons: McCarthy's bill would impose cuts that none of us want to support

    06:03
  • Now Playing

    Trump has sizable lead over DeSantis in GOP primary polling

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    Steve Rattner: DeSantis has taken on more than he can bite off with Disney

    07:51

  • Senators encourage Supreme Court to create a code of conduct

    11:17

  • Voters who don’t want Biden or Trump to run still break for Biden: poll

    07:28

  • Disney can bring their 'billions of dollars' and jobs to S.C., says Nikki Haley

    05:05

  • 'Funny, sexy and provocative': Lorraine Hansberry's 'The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window' opens on Broadway

    08:13

  • What a 'dark and scary story' from 100 years ago has to say about the present

    05:02

  • Rev. Al: Harry Belafonte changed culture and politics at the same time

    05:45

  • Gov. Whitmer: The Biden WH focused on solving problems, not culture wars

    07:33

  • Deep divisions inside Israel on its 75th anniversary

    04:51

  • OMB director: Let's not play politics with the country's full faith and credit

    04:51

  • Sen. Booker on threats to reproductive rights: Not a time to sit on the sidelines

    11:18

  • Zelenskyy has 'long and meaningful' call with China's president

    01:34

  • Joe: Why was the Russian foreign minister bemoaning Carlson’s firing?

    11:56

  • Trump goes after DeSantis in new campaign ad

    06:42

  • Bill and Hillary Clinton, Blair, Adams, Ahern on reflect on the 'Troubles'

    16:19

  • New podcast 'Founding Son' looks at the life of America's sixth president

    05:02

  • Why the hit 'Yellowstone' is likely to end early

    06:21

Morning Joe

Trump has sizable lead over DeSantis in GOP primary polling

05:08

Donald Trump leads the 2024 Republican presidential primary with 62 percent, compared to Ron DeSantis' 16 percent, according to new Emerson polling just released.April 27, 2023

  • A majority of voters don't want Trump back in office, polling shows

    10:51

  • Sen. Coons: McCarthy's bill would impose cuts that none of us want to support

    06:03
  • Now Playing

    Trump has sizable lead over DeSantis in GOP primary polling

    05:08
  • UP NEXT

    Steve Rattner: DeSantis has taken on more than he can bite off with Disney

    07:51

  • Senators encourage Supreme Court to create a code of conduct

    11:17

  • Voters who don’t want Biden or Trump to run still break for Biden: poll

    07:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All