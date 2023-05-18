Joe: Trump, DeSantis lack the political touch, and that is why they go extreme on issues

Former President Trump is escalating his attacks on his likely Republican opponent in a series of social media posts going after DeSantis for endorsing Republicans who lost state elections. The Morning Joe panel discusses Trump's attacks and why both Trump and DeSantis lack 'the touch', politically speaking, and that is why they go extreme on social issues.May 18, 2023