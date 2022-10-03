Trump escalates feud with McConnell, accuses him of having a 'death wish'

In a menacing post on Truth Social targeting Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump declared, “He has a DEATH WISH.” He then pivoted to a racist attack on McConnell’s wife, Trump’s former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who was born in Taiwan. This comes as the New York Times and The Wall Street Journal report a growing threat of violence in the political system fueled by Donald Trump.Oct. 3, 2022