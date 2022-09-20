IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Barbara McQuade: Why Trump's lawyers want to delay answer on declassification

  • More work to do on COVID, but U.S. in a much better place, says surgeon general

    Trump drew 'great hand' from Judge Cannon, but it may not fly with special master

    Ed Luce: Nobody can replace Queen Elizabeth II; she was one-of-a-kind

  • Joe: Queen Elizabeth was steadfast in defense of custom, consistency

  • ‘I'm very proud to have served the Queen,' says ambassador

  • 'Moving, breathtaking, humbling' to be this close to Westminster Abbey

  • Katty Kay: You want pageantry? Turn to the British royal family. My goodness, they do it well.

  • Royal Family releases final portrait of Queen Elizabeth II

  • 'A moving service' that spoke to the Queen's life of service

  • Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin leaves Westminster Abbey followed by royal procession

  • Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin carried to Westminster Abbey on gun carriage

  • We are reaching a breaking point as a country, says strategist

  • Rolling Stone founder says Lennon cover is magazine's most iconic

  • 'She changed the way America is for women': Reflecting on friendship with RBG

  • Hillary Clinton calls working with Chelsea on 'Gutsy' an 'amazing adventure'

  • Hillary Clinton: Our problems, as big as they are, are not overwhelming

  • 'I don't know how they live with themselves': Hillary Clinton on GOP classified docs hypocrisy

  • Hillary Clinton: Abortion bans 'could not be more serious and more deadly'

  • 'The Trumpiest thing that a Trump judge has ever written'

Morning Joe

Trump drew 'great hand' from Judge Cannon, but it may not fly with special master

Former President Trump's legal team is upset that U.S. district judge for the Eastern District of New York, Raymond Dearie, is asking for evidence of what he claims to have declassified and is setting aggressive deadlines, according to new reporting from Politico's Kyle Cheney.Sept. 20, 2022

