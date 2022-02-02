Trump doubles down on giving pardons to January 6 rioters
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he's not for pardoning January 6 rioters, and former President Trump wasted no time firing back at Sen. Graham and on doubling down his wish to pardon individuals who took part in the January 6 insurrection.Feb. 2, 2022
