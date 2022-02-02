IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. McConnell says he opposes shortening sentences for Jan. 6 rioters

    04:03

  • State Department: We are 'clear-eyed about the stakes' with Putin

    07:30

  • Stacey Abrams raises $9.2 million since entering governor's race

    11:49

  • 'Were we ever completely serious about this country?'

    10:29

  • New Democrat Coalition creates strategy to hold the House

    06:37

  • Former Facebook employee says company not ready for election wave

    04:20

  • Rep. Khanna: Democrats have to tell our story to the public

    12:01

  • WH economic adviser: We expect Omicron will impact January jobs numbers

    04:36

  • Inside the race to conquer the Covid-19 pandemic

    06:59

  • Rep. Cheney weighs in on Trump pardon offer, says 'he'd do it all again'

    05:47

  • Trump had a role in weighing proposals to seize voting machines: NYT

    07:11

  • FBI raid on Rep. Cuellar home emboldens progressives, Republicans

    03:56

  • The case for letting kids remove their masks after Omicron surge

    05:25

  • Rogan responds to controversy; Spotify to add advisory to podcast discussing Covid

    08:01

  • Polarizing politicians generate more attention online, data finds

    05:02

  • Joe: Republicans know they're lying when they compare Biden to Trump

    09:02

  • 'For the Love of Henry Greenbaum'

    07:44

  • Florida Democrat rails against bill that could restrict classroom discussions

    06:44

  • Trump says Pence 'could have overturned the election'

    08:08

  • 'This is truly a Biden boom when it comes to the economy'

    12:01

Morning Joe

Trump doubles down on giving pardons to January 6 rioters

05:08

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said he's not for pardoning January 6 rioters, and former President Trump wasted no time firing back at Sen. Graham and on doubling down his wish to pardon individuals who took part in the January 6 insurrection.Feb. 2, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Sen. McConnell says he opposes shortening sentences for Jan. 6 rioters

    04:03

  • State Department: We are 'clear-eyed about the stakes' with Putin

    07:30

  • Stacey Abrams raises $9.2 million since entering governor's race

    11:49

  • 'Were we ever completely serious about this country?'

    10:29

  • New Democrat Coalition creates strategy to hold the House

    06:37

  • Former Facebook employee says company not ready for election wave

    04:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All