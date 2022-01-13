IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court blocks Biden admin's Covid requirements for workplaces, allows mandate for health care workers

Morning Joe

Trump criticizes politicians who play shy about booster shots

07:00

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized politicians who refuse to say whether they’ve received a Covid booster shot.Jan. 13, 2022

