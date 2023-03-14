IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump criticizes DeSantis in his first Iowa speech

    Neal Katyal: Pence has to now walk and act the talk on Trump remarks

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: March Madness, Ja Morant, vinyl records

  • How cheating became the norm on college campuses

  • Sen. Cassidy: Social Security is the Silicon Valley Bank of retirement systems

  • Andrew Ross Sorkin: Silicon Valley Bank employees took bonuses Friday

  • Ed Luce: China is right about U.S. containment

  • Olena Zelenska: Ukraine is waiting patiently for help

  • Gov. DeSantis highlights culture war agenda in Iowa speeches

  • 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wins best picture Oscar

  • Joe: Mike Pence wants to have it both ways on Trump

  • Walter Isaacson: Biden is trying to recapture average-guy populism for the Democrats

  • Rep. Jim Jordan's committee 'struck out' for the second time, says House member

  • Chuck Rosenberg: We know prosecutors are seriously contemplating charges

  • Why you'll be seeing DeSantis' face in Democratic ads

  • Steve Rattner: Biden and GOP divided on the future of government

  • White supremacist propaganda incidents at a record high in 2022: Report

  • Why Rep. Jim Jordan facing criticisms from some on the right

  • Sen. Brown: East Palestine residents want to return to the lives they had

  • Ukrainian first lady: More than 7 million women and children displaced abroad

Morning Joe

Trump criticizes DeSantis in his first Iowa speech

Taking aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday, former President Donald Trump told the crowd at a jam-packed rally here that he will "protect Iowa ethanol from anyone who wishes to destroy it." Trump also told his audience that DeSantis reminded him of 2012 GOP nominee Mitt Romney, who lost the presidential race and is now a senator from Utah.March 14, 2023

Play All