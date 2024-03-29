IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump claims crime rates are soaring, but the numbers say something different
March 29, 2024

Morning Joe

Trump claims crime rates are soaring, but the numbers say something different

Former President Donald Trump regularly cites surging crime levels, out-of-control Democratic cities and "migrant crime." But the crime picture Trump paints contrasts sharply with years of police and government data at both the local and national levels.March 29, 2024

