Trump campaign launches first attack ad against GOP rival Nikki Haley

In the lead-up to the New Hampshire primary, the Trump campaign launches its first attack ad directed against GOP rival Nikki Haley, linking her immigration stance to President Biden's— highlighting her growing traction in NH polls. Concurrently, in Iowa, Ron DeSantis faces voter frustration for his 'soft' approach taking on Trump. NBC News' Vaughn Hillyard reports from Des Moines on the campaign trail dynamics. Jan. 4, 2024