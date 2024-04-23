IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Trump calls on his supporters to protest in NYC, but he's not getting the circus he wants
April 23, 2024

Morning Joe

Trump calls on his supporters to protest in NYC, but he's not getting the circus he wants

09:45

Former President Trump has taken to social media in an attempt to boost the number of his supporters outside the courthouse in Lower Manhattan, and he has suggested the poor turnout was a result of a plot against his supporters. The Morning Joe panel discusses.April 23, 2024

