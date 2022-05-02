IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Trump asked if Floyd protesters near WH could be shot, book claims

Morning Joe

Trump asked if Floyd protesters near WH could be shot, book claims

02:54

In his new memoir, Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper former President Trump asked if individuals protesting the death of George Floyd around the White House could be shot, potentially in the legs.May 2, 2022

