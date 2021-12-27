IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Trump appears to make political calculation in praise for Covid vaccines

    10:39
Morning Joe

Trump appears to make political calculation in praise for Covid vaccines

10:39

Former President Donald Trump praised coronavirus vaccines in a new interview. 'The vaccine is one of the greatest achievements of mankind,' Trump told conservative commentator Candace Owens. The Morning Joe panel discusses Trump's remarks and what it may indicate.Dec. 27, 2021

