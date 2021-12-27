Trump appears to make political calculation in praise for Covid vaccines
10:39
Share this -
copied
Former President Donald Trump praised coronavirus vaccines in a new interview. 'The vaccine is one of the greatest achievements of mankind,' Trump told conservative commentator Candace Owens. The Morning Joe panel discusses Trump's remarks and what it may indicate.Dec. 27, 2021
Now Playing
Trump appears to make political calculation in praise for Covid vaccines
10:39
UP NEXT
Data shows most gifts delivered on time this year despite supply chain concerns
09:30
New research adds to evidence that omicron is milder
10:42
Immigrants play critical role in U.S. food supply chain
04:15
How the FDA passed over a rapid Covid test in early 2020
05:00
Former WH advisor on Covid-19 reflects on what has changed in a year