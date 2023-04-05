IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Trump and sons post online about judge and daughter

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Conservative justice lashes out at winner in Wisconsin Supreme Court race

    03:22

  • George Conway: There’s no question it was a crime under New York state law

    07:44

  • Why the Wisconsin state supreme court race has national implications

    10:54

  • Wisconsin prepares for critical state supreme court election

    03:32

  • Ramesh Ponnuru: This has all the appearance of being a weak case

    07:43

  • Disney CEO rips Ron DeSantis over 'anti-Florida' retaliation

    10:42

  • Finland becomes the 31st member of NATO

    04:50

  • Martin Luther King III: My father taught us to disagree without being disagreeable

    07:04

  • Rev. Al: People underestimate the impact this has on Trump

    01:40

  • 'I would have the right to do that': Trump on taking, going through classified records

    10:22

  • Heilemann: Nothing relevant or historic about Trump’s movements on Monday

    05:26

  • How Trump's arraignment day is set to unfold

    02:25

  • Why people are ditching their smart phones for dumb ones

    05:13

  • A majority of Americans approve of Trump's indictment, polling shows

    03:10

  • Billy Porter: My tour is a celebration of life, hope, joy

    10:15

  • Lawrence O'Donnell: This is the first time in Trump's life his speech can be controlled in some way

    09:28

  • The Atlantic: Trump's GOP rivals are missing an obvious opportunity

    05:07

  • Tornadoes kill at least 32 people across seven states

    02:31

  • Trump says Putin will 'ultimately' take over all of Ukraine

    06:09

Morning Joe

Trump and sons post online about judge and daughter

02:50

While speaking at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night after being criminally charged in New York City, former President Trump attacked the family of the judge presiding over his indictment in New York. Trump called Judge Juan Merchan and his family "Trump-hating". Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., shared on social media a picture of the judge's daughter.April 5, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Trump and sons post online about judge and daughter

    02:50
  • UP NEXT

    Conservative justice lashes out at winner in Wisconsin Supreme Court race

    03:22

  • George Conway: There’s no question it was a crime under New York state law

    07:44

  • Why the Wisconsin state supreme court race has national implications

    10:54

  • Wisconsin prepares for critical state supreme court election

    03:32

  • Ramesh Ponnuru: This has all the appearance of being a weak case

    07:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All