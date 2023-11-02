IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Trump allies in Florida rally to flip lawmakers that endorsed DeSantis

03:38

Supporters of former President Trump are working on a campaign to persuade Republican lawmakers who currently endorse Governor DeSantis to shift their allegiance to Trump. According to sources, up to six lawmakers may publicly express their support for Trump as soon as next week. Politico's national political reporter Elena Schneider reports. Nov. 2, 2023

