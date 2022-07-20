IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Trump allegedly called a Wisconsin official about overturning the 2020 election ... last week

06:25

Wisconsin Assembly speaker Robin Vos says that Former President Donald Trump called and urged him to overturn Wisconsin's 2020 election results just last week. “He would like us to do something different in Wisconsin. I explained that it’s not allowed under the Constitution,” Vos told WISN-TV 12 News in Milwaukee. “He has a different opinion.” July 20, 2022

