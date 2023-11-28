Joe: Once again, Trump is going back in time and picking the wrong side of an issue

Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Republican presidential primary front-runner Donald Trump revived calls to roll back Obamacare, also known as the Affordable Care Act, if he returns to the White House. A Biden adviser said the campaign and its key allies intend to seize on Trump’s calls to undo the ACA and “really hit this hard,” both on television and elsewhere. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Nov. 28, 2023