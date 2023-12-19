IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Rudy Giuliani embraced the lie and he was indignant about the lie

    05:12
  • Now Playing

    True-crime thriller 'Dr. Death' returns to Peacock

    05:37
  • UP NEXT

    Dems seek to restrain new immigration powers, fearing abuse by Trump

    04:12

  • Democrats urge Biden to pressure Israel into changing Gaza approach

    05:01

  • Molly Jong-Fast: Reality of post-Roe America is 'bleaker than I imagined'

    07:36

  • Claire McCaskill: Biden needs to start behaving like campaign is in the last 90 days

    08:35

  • Barbara McQuade: Former Georgia election workers 'just want Rudy to shut the hell up'

    01:26

  • 'I'm so grateful for you': Mika voices support for former election workers

    10:50

  • Jonathan Karl: Nikki Haley tries to walk a line in talking about Trump

    09:15

  • 'Earnest and heartfelt': The enduring magic of 'A Charlie Brown Christmas'

    06:47

  • Ron DeSantis: Trump didn't take action he could've constitutionally taken as president

    09:05

  • 'Of course not': Trump won't admit if I win in Iowa, says DeSantis

    06:44

  • Southwest $140M fine is a message to other airlines, says Secy. Buttigieg

    07:52

  • 'We need American investors': France looks to make Paris a financial hub

    04:38

  • Inside the 'alarming calm' of Biden's re-election campaign

    08:07

  • Sen. Graham 'could care less' when Trump uses 'poisoning the blood' remark

    03:29

  • Joe: Trump becoming more explicit on how he wants to take down U.S. democracy

    11:16

  • Rev. Al: Rudy Giuliani felt people didn't matter, $148M verdict shows they do

    07:44

  • Unprecedented rise in antisemitic incidents in U.S. after October 7: ADL report

    10:27

  • Impeachment vote boosts Biden campaign fundraising

    07:10

Morning Joe

True-crime thriller 'Dr. Death' returns to Peacock

05:37

Actor Edgar Ramirez joins Morning Joe to discuss the second season of  the Peacock show 'Dr. Death'.Dec. 19, 2023

  • Joe: Rudy Giuliani embraced the lie and he was indignant about the lie

    05:12
  • Now Playing

    True-crime thriller 'Dr. Death' returns to Peacock

    05:37
  • UP NEXT

    Dems seek to restrain new immigration powers, fearing abuse by Trump

    04:12

  • Democrats urge Biden to pressure Israel into changing Gaza approach

    05:01

  • Molly Jong-Fast: Reality of post-Roe America is 'bleaker than I imagined'

    07:36

  • Claire McCaskill: Biden needs to start behaving like campaign is in the last 90 days

    08:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All