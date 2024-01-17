IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Triumph, anxiety, humor at the heart of book on race and identity

Morning Joe

Triumph, anxiety, humor at the heart of book on race and identity

07:44

For The Race Card Project, people share their reflections on race and identity in just six words, and author Michele Norris joins Morning Joe to discuss 14 years of collecting these stories, which are now featured in the book 'Our Hidden Conversations'.Jan. 17, 2024

