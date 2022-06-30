Travelers face flight cancellations and delays ahead of July 4 weekend

Liz Cheney delivers searing rebuke of 'dangerous and irrational' Trump during speech04:42
- Now Playing
Travelers face flight cancellations and delays ahead of July 4 weekend06:36
- UP NEXT
Ginni Thomas' lawyer has 'serious concerns' about interview with Jan. 6 committee04:43
Neal Katyal: 'A really dicey situation' for Mark Meadows07:52
John Kirby: Finland, Sweden joining NATO direct outcome of Putin's threats05:07
Breaking down the mystery of 'non-fungible tokens'03:53
Joe: What Trump did on January 6 is outside the constitutional framework07:52
Michael Beschloss: This hearing is about as historic as it gets06:24
Steve Kornacki: Mixed bag for Trump-aligned candidates in primaries06:55
A devastating presentation of facts but prosecutors need all the evidence08:42
Rep. Raskin: Hutchinson was an exemplary witness who displayed remarkable courage12:39
Joe: Democracy was on the line and Meadows refused to do anything about it07:09
Mika: It took the strength of a young woman’s character to show America and the world the truth06:22
West has to be clear about red lines in Ukraine, says analyst06:45
An argument for fixed terms and expanding the court06:14
Steve Kornacki: Colorado Senate race is 'marquee race' for primary day07:05
How Democrats can bring Republican women to their side07:42
House member says Dems need to be seen more as fighters08:49
Battle over reproductive rights could impact Georgia AG race06:43
The 'Republican Road to Hell' chronicled in new book12:01
Liz Cheney delivers searing rebuke of 'dangerous and irrational' Trump during speech04:42
- Now Playing
Travelers face flight cancellations and delays ahead of July 4 weekend06:36
- UP NEXT
Ginni Thomas' lawyer has 'serious concerns' about interview with Jan. 6 committee04:43
Neal Katyal: 'A really dicey situation' for Mark Meadows07:52
John Kirby: Finland, Sweden joining NATO direct outcome of Putin's threats05:07
Breaking down the mystery of 'non-fungible tokens'03:53
Play All