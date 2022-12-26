Trapped in the trenches of Ukraine

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The New Yorker's Luke Mogelson joins Morning Joe to discuss new reporting on embedding with a unit of international volunteers along Ukraine's frontline and enduring the threat of surveillance and attack.Dec. 26, 2022

