Top general warns military will lose talent because of Sen. Tuberville's block on promotions

Sen. Tommy Tuberville's blockade on hundreds of military promotions could inflict widespread damage on troops and their families and prompt some to leave the armed forces, President Joe Biden’s nominee for chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force Gen. Charles "CQ" Brown Jr., told lawmakers on Tuesday. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., joins Morning Joe to discuss the impact of Sen. Tuberville's actions.July 12, 2023