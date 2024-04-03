IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Top Democrats won't join calls for Justice Sotomayor to retire, but they still fear a Ruth Bader Ginsburg repeat
April 3, 202403:14

  • 'Is this not the Trumpiest story of all time?' Trump sues Truth Social co-founders

    01:33
  • Now Playing

    Top Democrats won't join calls for Justice Sotomayor to retire, but they still fear a Ruth Bader Ginsburg repeat

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    New ad hammers Donald Trump's idolatry

    07:59

  • How Republicans missed their moment to move past Trump

    11:38

  • Protests continue in Israel; Chef José Andrés reacts to deaths of aid workers

    12:32

  • Why a 'winner-take-all' system in Nebraska could have a huge impact on 2024

    02:21

  • Trump is leading Biden in six of seven swing states

    07:55

  • Biden campaign calls Florida 'winnable' in new memo

    11:06

  • Jon Hamm narrates the new audiobook 'When Business Is Love'

    08:14

  • Estranged siblings return home after a parent's death in 'Appropriate'

    05:21

  • 'Our duty is to the truth': Newspaper editor reminds readers Trump 'sparked an insurrection'

    04:53

  • 'Trump doesn't trust women; I do': Biden ad hits Trump's attacks on reproductive freedom

    00:40

  • Ted Cruz 'only cares about himself': Democratic challenger slams GOP lawmaker

    08:40

  • Trump is marketing our worst demons, says theologian

    10:15

  • Speaker Johnson flip flops on requirements for Ukraine aid

    05:20

  • At least seven World Central Kitchen members killed in Israeli airstrike

    02:11

  • Joe: Republicans are losing races because of extreme views on abortion

    03:59

  • Biden makes strides with Independent voters in new polling

    10:24

  • Don Winslow retires from writing, releases final novel before pivoting to politics

    03:54

  • David French on Trump's Easter post: A display of venom and hatred

    08:10

Morning Joe

Top Democrats won't join calls for Justice Sotomayor to retire, but they still fear a Ruth Bader Ginsburg repeat

03:14

Democratic senators are not joining calls on the left for liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor to retire. But for the first time, they’re publicly expressing an unease that history could repeat itself after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s refusal to step down in 2014 ended in the Supreme Court lurching sharply to the right. Sahil Kapur reports.April 3, 2024

  • 'Is this not the Trumpiest story of all time?' Trump sues Truth Social co-founders

    01:33
  • Now Playing

    Top Democrats won't join calls for Justice Sotomayor to retire, but they still fear a Ruth Bader Ginsburg repeat

    03:14
  • UP NEXT

    New ad hammers Donald Trump's idolatry

    07:59

  • How Republicans missed their moment to move past Trump

    11:38

  • Protests continue in Israel; Chef José Andrés reacts to deaths of aid workers

    12:32

  • Why a 'winner-take-all' system in Nebraska could have a huge impact on 2024

    02:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All