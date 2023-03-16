IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • U.S. releases video showing Russian fighter jet intercepting American drone over Black Sea

    01:14

  • 'A love letter to the people who have embraced me': Michelle Miller on 'Belonging'

    03:42

  • 'Manchester is where it's all happening,' says mayor

    05:15
  • Now Playing

    Tom Nichols: We've had a 'national shrug' to Pence's warnings about Trump

    08:40
  • UP NEXT

    DeSantis faces backlash over Ukraine comments

    03:46

  • President Biden to host Irish taoiseach for St. Patrick's Day

    06:00

  • Dr. Fauci: We don't know the definitive answer on the origins of Covid

    06:17

  • Dr. Fauci: We can do better than we're doing on Covid

    08:50

  • Highlights from the Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi

    09:03

  • Trump widens lead over DeSantis in new GOP polling

    08:26

  • Andrew Weissman: I don't see Alvin Bragg doing this and not indicting

    03:34

  • Steve Rattner: Inflation fight is far from over

    04:28

  • How the myth of pulling yourself up by the bootstraps causes harm

    08:48

  • Kerry Washington: 'Unprisoned' is about learning to love better and be better

    07:53

  • Women only hold 37 percent of senior leadership roles in the U.S., study finds

    06:03

  • Governor calls out 'mindblowing' limitations on reproductive rights

    05:33

  • Sen. Coons calls collision 'yet another incident of Russian irresponsibility'

    08:52

  • Republicans right now are about stunts, not problem solving, says House member

    06:43

  • Murphy: I worry DeSantis' support for Putin part of broader lack of enthusiasm for democracy

    11:04

  • U.S. drone, Russian jet collide over Black Sea

    04:02

Morning Joe

Tom Nichols: We've had a 'national shrug' to Pence's warnings about Trump

08:40

Tom Nichols joins Morning Joe to discuss his latest Atlantic piece on Mike Pence's warnings to the country about Donald Trump and why those warnings appear to be going unheeded.March 16, 2023

  • U.S. releases video showing Russian fighter jet intercepting American drone over Black Sea

    01:14

  • 'A love letter to the people who have embraced me': Michelle Miller on 'Belonging'

    03:42

  • 'Manchester is where it's all happening,' says mayor

    05:15
  • Now Playing

    Tom Nichols: We've had a 'national shrug' to Pence's warnings about Trump

    08:40
  • UP NEXT

    DeSantis faces backlash over Ukraine comments

    03:46

  • President Biden to host Irish taoiseach for St. Patrick's Day

    06:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All