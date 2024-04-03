IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Tom Nichols: Trust in experts got worse during the pandemic
April 3, 202410:27

  • 'Is this not the Trumpiest story of all time?' Trump sues Truth Social co-founders

    01:33
  • Now Playing

    Tom Nichols: Trust in experts got worse during the pandemic

    10:27
  • UP NEXT

    'It felt like a fun challenge': Gillian Anderson on portraying journalist who interviewed Prince Andrew

    09:41

  • Top Democrats won't join calls for Justice Sotomayor to retire, but they still fear a Ruth Bader Ginsburg repeat

    03:14

  • New ad hammers Donald Trump's idolatry

    07:59

  • How Republicans missed their moment to move past Trump

    11:38

  • Protests continue in Israel; Chef José Andrés reacts to deaths of aid workers

    12:32

  • Why a 'winner-take-all' system in Nebraska could have a huge impact on 2024

    02:21

  • Trump is leading Biden in six of seven swing states

    07:55

  • Biden campaign calls Florida 'winnable' in new memo

    11:06

  • Jon Hamm narrates the new audiobook 'When Business Is Love'

    08:14

  • Estranged siblings return home after a parent's death in 'Appropriate'

    05:21

  • 'Our duty is to the truth': Newspaper editor reminds readers Trump 'sparked an insurrection'

    04:53

  • 'Trump doesn't trust women; I do': Biden ad hits Trump's attacks on reproductive freedom

    00:40

  • Ted Cruz 'only cares about himself': Democratic challenger slams GOP lawmaker

    08:40

  • Trump is marketing our worst demons, says theologian

    10:15

  • Speaker Johnson flip flops on requirements for Ukraine aid

    05:20

  • At least seven World Central Kitchen members killed in Israeli airstrike

    02:11

  • Joe: Republicans are losing races because of extreme views on abortion

    03:59

  • Biden makes strides with Independent voters in new polling

    10:24

Morning Joe

Tom Nichols: Trust in experts got worse during the pandemic

10:27

Author Tom Nichols joins Morning Joe to discuss the new edition of his book 'The Death of Expertise'. The book, originally released in 2017, talked about the rise of internet sites like WebMD and Wikipedia. Nichols updates the book to discuss the 'weaponized ignorance' that came during the coronavirus pandemic.April 3, 2024

  • 'Is this not the Trumpiest story of all time?' Trump sues Truth Social co-founders

    01:33
  • Now Playing

    Tom Nichols: Trust in experts got worse during the pandemic

    10:27
  • UP NEXT

    'It felt like a fun challenge': Gillian Anderson on portraying journalist who interviewed Prince Andrew

    09:41

  • Top Democrats won't join calls for Justice Sotomayor to retire, but they still fear a Ruth Bader Ginsburg repeat

    03:14

  • New ad hammers Donald Trump's idolatry

    07:59

  • How Republicans missed their moment to move past Trump

    11:38

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All