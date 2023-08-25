Titan submersible disaster: 'This never happened before, and will never happen again'

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Vanity Fair's Susan Casey delves into the tragic sinking of the Titan submersible in her new piece "The Titan Submersible Disaster Was Years in the Making, New Details Revealed", shedding light on the numerous warning signs and engineering flaws that led to its implosion at a depth of 12,000 feet.  Susan Casey, Author of "The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean," joins Morning Joe to share insights from underwater experts, exposing the lack of due diligence in construction and safety testing, ultimately highlighting the critical importance of rigorous protocols for deep-sea exploration.Aug. 25, 2023

