IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Mika: Republicans you are helping Trump by not stepping up and speaking out

    08:34

  • Americans unified in concern that democracy is under attack, poll shows

    04:59

  • Rep. Aguilar: Funding for Covid, Ukraine aid the important priority for December

    05:20

  • 'This is an intense election here': Georgia Gen Z voters discuss runoff election

    04:29

  • Never-before-heard Nelson Mandela tapes focus of new podcast

    06:18

  • Final day before Georgia Senate runoff election

    07:22

  • Paul Pelosi makes first public appearance following attack

    01:53

  • Rep. Sherrill: Macron's visit shows strength of alliances with our allies

    12:21

  • Stephanie Ruhle: Inflation a problem but jobs picture remains strong

    03:47

  • Rep. Clyburn: I had hoped after midterms GOP would see value of coming to the middle

    08:06

  • Dems will try and forge consensus 'where we can', says Rep. Neguse

    04:44

  • Kurt Bardella: Democrats have Republicans on the defensive

    07:25

  • Jim Parsons: 'Spoiler Alert' is a 'life-affirming, love-affirming tale'

    07:54

  • South Carolina could kick off 2024 for Democrats

    05:56

  • Joe: GOP talking to themselves; Biden has figured out how to connect Independent, swing voters

    09:15

  • Is Georgia's Brian Kemp considering a 2024 bid?

    03:00

  • George Conway: The opinion on special master was just brutal

    11:58

  • Jen Psaki: Trump's tax returns are the big, white whale Dems have wanted

    08:36

  • Sen. Peters on the importance of Biden's meeting with Macron

    11:47

  • 'A whole new day at the NATO alliance'

    03:50

Morning Joe

Time releases its 2022 Person of the Year shortlist

05:18

Time's Ben Goldberger joins Morning Joe to reveal the magazine's 2022 Person of the Year shortlist. Time will announce its Person of the Year on Wednesday, December 7.Dec. 5, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Mika: Republicans you are helping Trump by not stepping up and speaking out

    08:34

  • Americans unified in concern that democracy is under attack, poll shows

    04:59

  • Rep. Aguilar: Funding for Covid, Ukraine aid the important priority for December

    05:20

  • 'This is an intense election here': Georgia Gen Z voters discuss runoff election

    04:29

  • Never-before-heard Nelson Mandela tapes focus of new podcast

    06:18

  • Final day before Georgia Senate runoff election

    07:22

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All