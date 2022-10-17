IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Tight race between Warnock, Walker as early voting begins in Georgia

Tight race between Warnock, Walker as early voting begins in Georgia

10:17

Polls in Georgia open Monday for the start of early voting, and the Senate race between incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker remains tight. The Morning Joe panel discusses the latest, including a Friday debate between Warnock and Walker. Reporter Greg Bluestein also joins the conversation.Oct. 17, 2022

