Thundergong benefit concert set to bang into Kansas City

The annual Thundergong charity concert raises money for the Steps of Faith Foundation, which helps to relieve the burden of prosthetic care for the uninsured and underinsured. The concert takes place on Saturday in Kansas City and features host Jason Sudeikis, Nathaniel Rateliff, Will Forte, Kevin Morby and more. Sudeikis and Billy Brimblecom of Steps of Faith join Morning Joe to discuss.Nov. 10, 2023