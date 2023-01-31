Three EMTs fired for their response to beating of Tyre Nichols

Grand jury convened in Trump hush money probe06:13
Biden WH protects valuable wild salmon fishery in Alaska04:03
- Now Playing
Three EMTs fired for their response to beating of Tyre Nichols01:22
- UP NEXT
Trump is now going after Bob Woodward; here's why00:56
Former police officer calls for standardized training07:22
The man who took over Santos' campaign when other consultants quit05:48
'Looks like they are moving closer to bringing charges': Reporter on grand jury06:27
New doc follows story of Watergate whistleblower Martha Mitchell04:50
Charges against officers brought 'extraordinarily quickly', says district attorney08:07
Male-dominated start ups attract less women: study04:29
How a 'lesson of 2011' shaped Biden's no-negotiation stance on debt limit04:00
It is time for Congress to act: House member on police reform05:21
My son will always be remembered: Mother of Tyre Nichols08:46
Far-right spreads misinformation about Paul Pelosi attack03:31
Most say House GOP has the wrong priorities: polling05:47
'Level of barbarism' in Nichols' traffic stop 'beyond comprehension,' says Maryland gov.07:09
‘There has to be a complete review’: Fmr. Police Chief on Nichols stop10:15
Rev. Al: Tyre Nichols footage 'absolutely chilling,' worse than Rodney King04:22
Alleged Pelosi attacker says he should have been 'more prepared'00:51
Morning Joe: Special Report from Auschwitz36:40
Grand jury convened in Trump hush money probe06:13
Biden WH protects valuable wild salmon fishery in Alaska04:03
- Now Playing
Three EMTs fired for their response to beating of Tyre Nichols01:22
- UP NEXT
Trump is now going after Bob Woodward; here's why00:56
Former police officer calls for standardized training07:22
The man who took over Santos' campaign when other consultants quit05:48
Play All