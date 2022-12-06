IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Thousands in NC still without power after attack on substations

    04:51
    Emmy-winning actor Kirstie Alley dies at 71

    01:37

  • Steve Kornacki: GOP in Georgia needs to pull rabbit out of hat in terms of voter turnout

    06:33

  • Steve Kornacki: 'Good judgment' question could factor into Georgia runoff

    07:50

  • 'Retrograde' looks at the abrupt end to America's longest war

    05:35

  • New York is back and here are the reasons to love the city

    08:14

  • 'It's about procrastination': Actor Bill Nighy on the award-winning 'Living'

    08:44

  • Time releases its 2022 Person of the Year shortlist

    05:18

  • Americans unified in concern that democracy is under attack, poll shows

    04:59

  • Rep. Aguilar: Funding for Covid, Ukraine aid the important priority for December

    05:20

  • 'This is an intense election here': Georgia Gen Z voters discuss runoff election

    04:29

  • Never-before-heard Nelson Mandela tapes focus of new podcast

    06:18

  • Final day before Georgia Senate runoff election

    07:22

  • Paul Pelosi makes first public appearance following attack

    01:53

  • Mika: Republicans you are helping Trump by not stepping up and speaking out

    08:34

  • Rep. Sherrill: Macron's visit shows strength of alliances with our allies

    12:21

  • Stephanie Ruhle: Inflation a problem but jobs picture remains strong

    03:47

  • Rep. Clyburn: I had hoped after midterms GOP would see value of coming to the middle

    08:06

  • Dems will try and forge consensus 'where we can', says Rep. Neguse

    04:44

  • Kurt Bardella: Democrats have Republicans on the defensive

    07:25

Thousands in NC still without power after attack on substations

04:51

Thousands of residents in a North Carolina county entered their third day without lights and heating on Tuesday after "targeted attacks" on two electric substations over the weekend caused widespread outages and shut down schools across the county. Blayne Alexander reports.Dec. 6, 2022

