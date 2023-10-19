IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Richard Engel: Israeli strikes intensify after Biden departs Israel

    03:44

  • WH: Biden will send a message to American people about supporting Ukraine, Israel

    02:22

  • Biden showed 'incredible moral courage' during Israel trip, says son of Elie Wiesel

    10:59
  • Now Playing

    This uplifted the spirit of every Israeli: Frontline responder on meeting Biden

    11:44
  • UP NEXT

    Inside the fight to end period poverty

    04:36

  • 'Incredibly powerful': Senator on meeting with families of Israeli hostages

    09:51

  • Joe to House GOP: Get some Democrats to work with you and do a deal

    09:28

  • 'You can't make it up': Morning Joe reacts to Trump not remembering his own lie

    06:06

  • Jon Meacham: Biden believes we have to stand with Israel against terror

    08:19

  • Two U.S. officials tell NBC News rocket from Palestinian Islamic Jihad responsible for hospital blast

    02:39

  • 'We know the IDF didn't not conduct this strike,' says IDF Spokesman of hospital blast

    06:49

  • Richard Engel: Clashes in areas of West Bank expected to grow

    07:54

  • Governor laments murder of 6-year-old Palestinian American boy in Illinois

    06:28

  • Israel, Hamas trade blame for Gaza hospital strike

    06:09

  • Chris Christie: Right thing for Biden to show physical solidarity with Israel

    10:32

  • 'He is increasingly looking like yesterday's news'

    11:59

  • Biden meets with Netanyahu as tensions spread across the region

    08:25

  • 'This isn't about revenge. This is about security': Fmr. Israeli special envoy

    09:22

  • Sen. Coons: Biden is making risky but important trip to show solidarity

    06:44

  • Can Jim Jordan go from fringe flamethrower to House Speaker?

    04:44

Morning Joe

This uplifted the spirit of every Israeli: Frontline responder on meeting Biden

11:44

Eli Beer of United Hatzalah joins Morning Joe to discuss the significance of President Biden's trip to Israel and what he has witnessed as a first responder during the Israel-Hamas war.Oct. 19, 2023

  • Richard Engel: Israeli strikes intensify after Biden departs Israel

    03:44

  • WH: Biden will send a message to American people about supporting Ukraine, Israel

    02:22

  • Biden showed 'incredible moral courage' during Israel trip, says son of Elie Wiesel

    10:59
  • Now Playing

    This uplifted the spirit of every Israeli: Frontline responder on meeting Biden

    11:44
  • UP NEXT

    Inside the fight to end period poverty

    04:36

  • 'Incredibly powerful': Senator on meeting with families of Israeli hostages

    09:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All