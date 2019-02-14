Morning Joe

This is about white nationalism: Rev. Barber on border policy

11:50

Pastor and social justice advocate Rev. William Barber discusses the continued humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and why he says it is about 'white nationalism.' Mariana Atencio also reports from the border.Feb. 14, 2019

