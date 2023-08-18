IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Barr says federal cases 'legitimate', predicts conviction by next summer

    03:44

  • If he's convicted, I think he should serve time, says former U.S. AG

    05:19
  • Now Playing

    There's nothing serious about GOP Hunter Biden probe, says counsel

    11:20
  • UP NEXT

    Chris Christie: Apparently Trump is very scared of me, looks like he won't show up to debate

    10:41

  • Trump cancels release of 'irrefutable report' claiming election fraud in Georgia

    08:40

  • Steve Rattner: Trump's legal feels are draining campaign dollars

    05:34

  • Jonathan V. Last: The agony of Mike Pence

    06:19

  • Eric McCormack: 'The Cottage' feels like a revival, has all the hilarity of a new play

    06:43

  • Why Trump’s Georgia arraignment and trial could be different

    10:16

  • Former Watergate prosecutor 'strongly believes' cameras should be in courtroom

    05:12

  • Maui death toll continues to rise, slow progress made on identifying victims

    02:01

  • Fifty percent of Americans say Trump should suspend his presidential campaign

    04:06

  • A majority say Trump broke the law after 2020 election

    11:11

  • Majority ‘definitely/probably wouldn’t’ vote for Trump if he’s GOP nominee

    08:34

  • Chris Matthews: Gov. Kemp making it clear about Georgia's election results

    11:21

  • Colorado Secretary of State weighs in on state's ties to Georgia indictment

    07:24

  • Walter Isaacson: Americans have to keep pushing the narrative of why democracy is sacred

    08:44

  • Names of grand jurors in Georgia are public, even in Trump indictment

    03:27

  • Mike Pence: Georgia election wasn't stolen, and I had no right to overturn election

    02:36

  • 'Democrats have done even worse': Iowa voters weigh in on Trump indictments

    02:31

Morning Joe

There's nothing serious about GOP Hunter Biden probe, says counsel

11:20

A federal judge in Delaware formally dismissed misdemeanor tax charges against Hunter Biden on Thursday, but the president's son is expected to face the same charges -- or new ones -- in the near future. Counsel for Hunter Biden, Abbe Lowell, joins Morning Joe to discuss. Lowell also responds to questions of whether Hunter Biden would go before the panel investigating him.Aug. 18, 2023

  • Barr says federal cases 'legitimate', predicts conviction by next summer

    03:44

  • If he's convicted, I think he should serve time, says former U.S. AG

    05:19
  • Now Playing

    There's nothing serious about GOP Hunter Biden probe, says counsel

    11:20
  • UP NEXT

    Chris Christie: Apparently Trump is very scared of me, looks like he won't show up to debate

    10:41

  • Trump cancels release of 'irrefutable report' claiming election fraud in Georgia

    08:40

  • Steve Rattner: Trump's legal feels are draining campaign dollars

    05:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All