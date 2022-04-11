IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Covid cases rise again in half of U.S. states: Should we worry?

    The 'YOLO' explanation why flying is currently so hard 

    It's time for Ukraine to go on the offensive, says retired Marine Corps colonel

  • Wladimir Klitschko: Life is coming back in Kyiv

  • McFaul: The battle of Kyiv will go down in history as one of great defeats of Russian army

  • Biden administration gets tough on 'ghost guns'

  • 'This is extraordinarily damning': Texts from Don Jr. set out strategies to fight election outcome

  • What happened to the center right and center left in France?

  • Women say the economy is not working well for them

  • The history of Vladimir Putin's terror

  • WSJ: Trump helped pave the way for Justice Jackson

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: The Big Lie is down, Tiger Woods is up

  • 'He'll definitely have an influence': What Musk’s stake in Twitter means

  • Russian forces attacking Ukraine's food supply

  • Putin cares about being isolated from the world, says House member

  • 'DWTS' alum provides aid to Ukrainian refugees, warns of prolonged invasion

  • 'It meant so much to me': Rep. Clyburn on Judge Jackson's confirmation

  • Sen. McConnell 'probably the most difficult interview subject', says reporter

  • Putin's press secretary admits to significant troop losses

  • More than 30 feared dead after Russian rocks hit Ukrainian train station

Morning Joe

The 'YOLO' explanation why flying is currently so hard 

Airlines are scrambling to staff up this summer to meet a surge in travel demand, and JetBlue Airways is planning to trim its summer schedule to avoid flight disruptions. Andrew Ross Sorkin joins Morning Joe to discuss.April 11, 2022

