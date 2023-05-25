IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    The untold story of women's fight to fly in the Air Force

Morning Joe

The untold story of women's fight to fly in the Air Force

Author, pilot and aeronautical engineer, Eileen Bjorkman, joins Morning Joe to discuss her book 'The Fly Girls Revolt,' which shares the untold stories of women in the Air Force and their fight to fly.May 25, 2023

