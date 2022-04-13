Police have video of person of interest entering subway system, says MTA head

'Seriously emotionally disturbed' person carried out attack, says fmr. NYPD head09:19
- Now Playing
Police have video of person of interest entering subway system, says MTA head08:31
- UP NEXT
Mayor Adams: Appears NYC subway shooter was acting alone10:27
Putin looking to end war in Ukraine by May, according to report10:43
Russia is airing its ultimate 'revenge plan' for the United States08:24
Does the U.S. have the world on its side in Ukraine?11:25
'They've been after me for 12 years,' says Putin critic of Russia10:44
Multiple people shot in Brooklyn subway station03:20
Zelenskyy says Russians deporting thousands to camps01:17
Historians take a first draft at Trump's presidency09:27
Pentagon monitoring reports of possible chemical weapons attack in Mariupol06:47
Vladimir Putin is now purging his own over war failures09:41
The 'YOLO' explanation why flying is currently so hard05:27
It's time for Ukraine to go on the offensive, says retired Marine Corps colonel06:50
Wladimir Klitschko: Life is coming back in Kyiv05:23
McFaul: The battle of Kyiv will go down in history as one of great defeats of Russian army07:59
Biden administration gets tough on 'ghost guns'05:42
'This is extraordinarily damning': Texts from Don Jr. set out strategies to fight election outcome08:02
What happened to the center right and center left in France?08:28
Women say the economy is not working well for them12:04
'Seriously emotionally disturbed' person carried out attack, says fmr. NYPD head09:19
- Now Playing
Police have video of person of interest entering subway system, says MTA head08:31
- UP NEXT
Mayor Adams: Appears NYC subway shooter was acting alone10:27
Putin looking to end war in Ukraine by May, according to report10:43
Russia is airing its ultimate 'revenge plan' for the United States08:24
Does the U.S. have the world on its side in Ukraine?11:25
Play All