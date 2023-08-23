IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

The rise of AI: Women at higher risk of job displacement, study shows

05:00

A recent study by McKinsey Global Institute indicates that women are 1.5 times more likely than men to lose their jobs to AI by 2023. The study predicts that office support and customer service jobs could lose millions of positions, affecting around 12 million people. Forbes Editor Maggie McGrath and 30/50 Summit Vice Chair Huma Abedin, join Morning Joe to discuss. Aug. 23, 2023

