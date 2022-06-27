The real dishonesty of the abortion debate

Mika: Despite their flaws, Democrats are the last, best hope against fascism03:28
- Now Playing
The real dishonesty of the abortion debate09:02
- UP NEXT
'It's time for a serious realignment': Calls grow for Dems to get organized10:01
Blue states will begin to see 'reproductive refugees' because of ruling, says professor05:50
Majority of voters did not want Roe overturned, polling shows02:42
Businesses brace for post-Roe abortion rights battle05:18
Illinois prepares for 'potentially 10 to 20,000 more' women cross state lines04:27
What a law from 1931 could mean for Michigan07:47
Claire McCaskill: This is how extreme the law is in Missouri03:06
Mara Gay: The people who will suffer the most are the most vulnerable09:44
Sen. Klobuchar: This is an absolute outrage; get mad and vote09:50
Americans traveling to Mexico for abortion access03:32
Seeking a pardon shows 'consciousness of guilt,' says former U.S. attorney07:56
Engel: Zelenskyy says situation in Ukraine is critical05:07
How could SCOTUS gun ruling impact policing in New York?05:02
Confidence in the Supreme Court is now at its lowest: poll07:20
Beto O'Rourke: Abbott's extremist agenda not a reflection of the people of Texas09:33
Documentary filmmaker becomes a key January 6 witness07:04
'New Yorkers and Americans are less safe' because of SCOTUS gun ruling: NYC Mayor08:35
Joe on Day Five takeaways: Patriotic Americans put the future of the country over political party08:20
Mika: Despite their flaws, Democrats are the last, best hope against fascism03:28
- Now Playing
The real dishonesty of the abortion debate09:02
- UP NEXT
'It's time for a serious realignment': Calls grow for Dems to get organized10:01
Blue states will begin to see 'reproductive refugees' because of ruling, says professor05:50
Majority of voters did not want Roe overturned, polling shows02:42
Businesses brace for post-Roe abortion rights battle05:18
Play All