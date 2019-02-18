Morning Joe

The president's emergency order faces scrutiny

14:14

Congress could vote to disapprove the president's national emergency and if so Trump is prepared to veto it, according to White House senior adviser Stephen Miller. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 18, 2019

    14:14

