COMING UP: Trump declares national emergency to fund border wall 

Morning Joe

The president is the national emergency: Robinson

11:32

'The president's decision to officially declare an emergency -- to pretend to build an unbuildable border wall -- is not only an act of constitutional vandalism. It is also an act of cowardice...,' writes Eugene Robinson in a new WaPo column. Robinson joins Morning Joe to discuss.Feb. 15, 2019

