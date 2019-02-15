The president is the national emergency: Robinson

The president is the national emergency: Robinson11:32
'The president's decision to officially declare an emergency -- to pretend to build an unbuildable border wall -- is not only an act of constitutional vandalism. It is also an act of cowardice...,' writes Eugene Robinson in a new WaPo column. Robinson joins Morning Joe to discuss.
Trump set to declare emergency; what happens next?10:31
Starting war with Iran would be 'suicidal': foreign minister04:09
'Master Plan' author on how he leads by example05:38
Sustained opposition leads Amazon to exit NY plan12:12
The president is the national emergency: Robinson11:32
The need for Dems to appeal to heartland voters07:37