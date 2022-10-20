IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

The president is fighting to bring down prices of everyday things: WH

09:13

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain weighs in on the resignation of British PM Liz Truss, President Biden's announcement on the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve, the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia and the president's efforts to bring down the cost of household goods.Oct. 20, 2022

