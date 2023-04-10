IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    The political quicksand quickens for Republicans over abortion

The political quicksand quickens for Republicans over abortion

A federal judge in Texas on Friday suspended the Food and Drug Administration’s longtime approval of the drug mifepristone for use in medication abortions, a ruling that is set to go into effect on April 14 unless a higher court intervenes. Yet the Morning Joe panel discusses how abortion in the U.S. is no longer a 50/50 issue and why it is political quicksand for Republicans.April 10, 2023

    The political quicksand quickens for Republicans over abortion

