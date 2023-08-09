IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Ohio voters flooded the polls to tell these anti-democracy Republicans ‘No’

    10:58
  • Now Playing

    The Pacific Ocean 'cold tongue' mystery

    07:21
  • UP NEXT

    'Up to Speed' looks at the science of women athletes

    08:48

  • In light of Ohio special election, is a referendum the answer?

    11:42

  • 'Can You Dig It?' podcast recounts the true stories behind the birth of hip-hop

    11:26

  • NH Trump supporters dial up rhetoric on 'civil war', stolen votes outside of rally

    07:53

  • Sen. Tuberville brags about voting against funding for Ukraine

    05:24

  • Sen. Brown: Ohio voters rejected the power grab politicians were making

    03:50

  • Newly obtained memo shows planning of fake elector plot: NYT

    11:41

  • Joe: What is so important about Trump the GOP is willing to throw away democracy to defend him?

    11:52

  • 'With This Light' looks at the story of the Mother Teresa of Honduras

    05:15

  • Cancer, fear and unanswered questions: Living in the shadow of 'Trinity'

    06:21

  • Chris Matthews: Our great pride is having clean elections

    03:34

  • Proxy battle over abortion as polls open in Ohio for special election

    03:52

  • Joe: A second Trump term would destroy the DOJ, would destroy the FBI

    05:49

  • Author Tyler Merritt hopes to move beyond fear and into love with new book

    10:08

  • Chris Christie: Trump isn't putting America first; he's putting himself first

    08:35

  • Charlie Sykes: Trump 2.0 would be exponentially worse than Trump 1.0

    10:13

  • Trump aides could be asked to testify against him

    04:03

  • Bill Barr defends DOJ's election case against Trump

    08:36

Morning Joe

The Pacific Ocean 'cold tongue' mystery

07:21

While most of the ocean's surface has warmed in recent decades due to climate change, some spots have cooled. Climate scientist Dr. Radley Horton discusses the Pacific Ocean 'Cold Tongue' mystery.Aug. 9, 2023

  • Joe: Ohio voters flooded the polls to tell these anti-democracy Republicans ‘No’

    10:58
  • Now Playing

    The Pacific Ocean 'cold tongue' mystery

    07:21
  • UP NEXT

    'Up to Speed' looks at the science of women athletes

    08:48

  • In light of Ohio special election, is a referendum the answer?

    11:42

  • 'Can You Dig It?' podcast recounts the true stories behind the birth of hip-hop

    11:26

  • NH Trump supporters dial up rhetoric on 'civil war', stolen votes outside of rally

    07:53

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All