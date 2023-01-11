IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Joe: The House GOP’s political malpractice continues

    08:21

  • FAA orders airlines to delay all outbound flights

    00:50

  • Flights across the U.S. affected after FAA experiences computer outage

    00:41

  • How the U.S. exported its January 6 to Brazil

    12:18

  • Mike Lupica and James Patterson return with 'The House of Wolves'

    06:22

  • Hit show 'Parade' is headed to Broadway

    06:21

  • 'We demand better': Thousands of NYC nurses go on strike

    05:19

  • Schumer: Democrats won't let Republicans defund the FBI

    12:06

  • Sen. Schumer: I hope House mainstream Republicans will come to their senses

    07:17

  • Teacher recovering after being shot by 6-year-old student

    02:23

  • House Republicans vote to cut IRS funding

    08:30

  • Georgia grand jury completes Trump election investigation; what happens now?

    08:14

  • Brendan Fraser 'comes back in a storm' says 'The Whale' director

    03:54

  • 'The Territory' looks at deforestation in the Amazon

    04:02

  • Brand Up, Brand Down: C-SPAN, Google, Richcession, car loans

    07:47

  • Biden marks first visit to U.S.-Mexico border

    03:34

  • Migrants outside El Paso church arrested by border agents

    05:21

  • Why Rep. Jeffries is the real winner of the GOP's infighting

    09:25

  • Putin's last gasp is dividing us, says senator after recent Kyiv trip

    05:47

Morning Joe

The key differences in Trump docs case vs. Biden docs case

10:05

The discovery of classified documents among President Joe Biden's vice presidential papers in a Washington office has led to yowls by some Republicans who say there is an unfair double standard being applied to Donald Trump's stash of classified documents — but the circumstances of the finds are very different. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 11, 2023

