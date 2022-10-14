The Jan. 6 question from doubting House GOP asked and answered

In June, House Republicans Steve Scalise and Jim Banks questioned if Speaker Pelosi was involved in delaying National Guard assistance during the January 6 insurrection. New video footage, shown during Thursday's January 6 Committee hearing, shows Rep. Scalise was in the room with a bipartisan group of lawmakers as Speaker Pelosi spoke on speaker phone with the Department of Defense asking for assistance during the attack. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Oct. 14, 2022