    U.S. ambassador to Russia: Putin isn't interested in diplomacy at this point

    11:14

  • 'My heart is breaking for the parents': House member gripped by formula shortage

    07:49

  • 'Completely inexcusable': Senator criticizes Rand Paul's blocking of Ukraine aid

    07:22

  • 'Serious drop off' in women's motivation to vote in midterms: Poll

    08:26

  • UK official takes to TikTok to show seizing of oligarch's yacht

    03:35

  • Pentagon: Russians making incremental progress at best in Ukraine

    08:07

  • House member rips GOP as 'party of no' for vote against Ukraine aid

    04:54

  • Why Democrats need to go out and message on GOP blocking of abortion bill

    07:02

  • A Republican voted to impeach Trump; can he hold onto his House seat?

    07:35

  • Steve Rattner: U.S. inflation may have peaked

    09:30

  • Joe: There is no ideology to Trumpism; there is no belief system

    04:19

  • Pilot suffers emergency mid-air; passenger forced to land plane

    02:48

  • 'There is very little Democrats can do': Senate abortion vote doomed to fail

    06:50

  • How Trump, Nixon and more presidents clashed with the press

    07:59

  • Pro-Trump network finally walks back bogus claims of voter fraud

    04:21

  • Ted Cruz says Supreme Court protests worse than January 6

    03:46

  • Primary outcome shows Trump-backed candidate can be toppled

    07:28

  • Sen. Graham praises Biden, condemns Trump in newly-released audio

    08:01

  • Joe: Rick Scott believes working class Americans should pay more in taxes

    09:11

  • Inside America's growing teen mental health crisis

    09:48

Morning Joe

The Jan. 6 committee has found evidence they cannot ignore, says reporter

09:45

The committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol took the unprecedented step Thursday of issuing subpoenas to five Republican congressmen, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California. The Washington Post's Jackie Alemany joins Morning Joe to discuss.May 13, 2022

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

